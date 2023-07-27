Logs fall off tractor-trailer, hit multiple vehicles traveling on Rte. 33 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Multiple vehicles on Route 33 in Gloucester were struck by logs that fell off of a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police. Now, police say the driver of the tractor-trailer is facing charges.

On Wednesday, July 26 around 3:45 p.m., police responded to the incident. At the scene, police say they learned that a tractor-trailer, traveling southbound on Route 17, tried to turn onto Route 33 when it overturned and subsequently lost a load of logs it was carrying.

The logs went into the eastbound lanes of Route 33 and hit four vehicles stopped at a light and another vehicle in the roadway, police say.

The log truck driver and another driver were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, VSP says.

Police identified the driver of the log truck as 33-year-old Princeal Graves of Williamsburg, and says he faces the following charges in connection to the crash: reckless driving and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

Speed was a contributing factor in the crash, police say.