Longtime free healthcare clinic in Virginia Beach who's mission was to help the working poor is closing

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

What once started out as a two - room free health clinic at the oceanfront started by two physicians to help the working poor back in 1986 is closing.

More than 150,000 patients have walked through the Beach Health Clinic's doors over the past 35 years in , a once bustling health care clinic now barren, but its not bad news, its actually bitter sweet.

Empty chairs, in an empty waiting room, empty patient rooms, empty hallways, dwindling patient files..

"We were the old fashion free clinic you could come with nothing and see a doctor ," said Susan Hellstrom, Executive Director

A free clinic where everyone knows your name.

"This is is like family, I have been here that long and I am familiar with all the doctors ," said patient Wendy Knight.

Knight has been a patient at the Beach Health Clinic for 15 years.

"I got a divorce and insurance went with him ," said Knight. "They welcomed me with open arms and I got all the care I needed."

Visits,medications, referrals, even a quadruple by pass for Knight, at no charge, a last resort for her and countless others

"We figured we donated over 80 million dollars worth of free care to community which is huge ," said Hellstrom.

They've done it through grants, and doctors like Dr. Mary Maturi Allen donating their time and expertise.

"I just wanted to help the less fortunate people," said Maturi-Allen.

The clinic was estbalished to help the working poor, who couldn't afford health insurance but also didn't qualify for Medicare.

"We asked for a donation of 3 dollars a month that would help pay for running of the pharmacy ," said Hellstrom.

The clinic had their peak around 2012 to 2015 - 2,700 unduplicated patients but between 2019-2020 80 percent of the patients left the once overflowing lobby.

"Medicaid expansion took away our patients ," said Hellstrom.

As well as the Affordable Care Act, as a result of that 500,000 Virginian's s gained coverage by December of 2020 , making the Beach Clinic well, sorta not needed.

"A few people started a clinic and 35 years later over 10,000 volnteers 80 million dollarss worth of care so it is almost like mission accomplished its exciting to think they are not needed anymore," said Hellstom.

Like Wendy, who walked through the clinic the last time Thursday, getting a last minute checkup before her new insurance kicks in.

"It was a blessing someone sent me here and I had excellent care my whole journey here ," she said.

If you still need free health coverage and qualify (200 percent below federal poverty level) there is a free clinic open still - Chesapeake Care Clinic.

For information about qualifying for Medicaid and Affordable Care Act eligibility in Virginia click here.

