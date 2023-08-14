Longtime friend of Norfolk rapper Magoo says his death is 'very shocking'

NORFOLK, Va. — Well-known Hampton Roads rapper Magoo is being remembered Monday.

Social media posts announcing the death began surfacing August 13.

News 3 spoke to many who said the news of his death is something they did not see coming.

"Just one of the nicest guys I ever met," Magoo's longtime friend Cory Taylor said.

Taylor has no trouble coming up with positive comments about Magoo.

"His humility was just as great as his talent and his gifts," said Taylor.

He shared a high school prom picture of Magoo.

Cory Taylor Rapper Magoo at his high school prom.

"We became very close when we were in drama class," Taylor said. "I was the class clown. He’d always look to me to say something or do something to make them laugh."

Magoo, 50, whose real name is Melvin Barcliff, is known, among other things, for his collaboration with Timbaland, Missy Elliot, Pharell, and performing at the Something In The Water Festival.

“He’s around the same age I am, so that’s shocking in itself," said 103 JAMZ Program Director DJ fountz.

The radio station 92.1 The Beat in Norfolk paid tribute Monday to Magoo and his music.

Fountz is the radio station's program director.

"Even though it’s a younger, more main-stream station it’s just only right," said Fountz.

News Magoo, rapper from Norfolk who collaborated with Timbaland, dead at 50: Reports Julia Varnier

Taylor said the response to Magoo's death speaks to his impact.

"He was loved," said Taylor. "He was loved by everybody."

As of Monday afternoon, there was no official word on where or how Magoo died.

The family released the following statement to News 3:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, son, brother, uncle & friend Melvin Barcliff aka Magoo. God called him home over the weekend.

He was survived by his parents, sisters, a brother and a host of nieces and nephews!

As a family, we extend our deepest gratitude to his fans and supporters. Your outpouring of affection & respect has been a source of strength for us during this difficult time.

Melvin was a private person so at this time the family kindly requests privacy as we navigate through this period of mourning. We are truly grateful for the love & support that has been shown to us during this time of loss.

Magoo's memory will forever live on and his music will continue to inspire & uplift us!

We ask for your understanding and respect as we process this loss and celebrate the life of a remarkable individual & our beloved son."