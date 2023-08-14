Magoo, rapper from Norfolk who collaborated with Timbaland, dead at 50: Reports

Rapper Magoo, known for his longtime collaboration with Timbaland in the rap duo Timbaland & Magoo, has reportedly died at age 50.

Several reports have confirmed Magoo's death, with Timbaland taking to social media to post his condolences.

timbaland/Instagram

Singer Ginuwine also posted to social media, stating, "I’m truly efd up right now foreal life is crazy… I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences".

Timbaland & Magoo were a rap duo consisting of producer/rapper Timothy "Timbaland" Mosley and rapper Melvin "Magoo" Barcliff, formed in 1989.

Magoo, from Norfolk, was best known for his lyrics in the late ’90s and early 2000s, in songs such as “Up Jumps Da Boogie,” “Beep Me 911” and “Drop.”

Musician Digital Black, paid tribute to the fallen star via Instagram, writing, “Man can’t believe this [Rest In Heaven] Magoo damn big bro wasn’t ready for this at all.”

Magoo's cause of death was not disclosed, nor were the details surrounding it.

We will update this article as we learn more.