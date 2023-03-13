Looking at where Virginia marijuana laws stand after 41 detained at Portsmouth 'pop-up' weed shop

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More than 40 people were detained in a drug raid in what police called a 'pop-up weed shop' in Portsmouth.

Police say the pop-up shop had been on the radar for weeks after getting complaints from local business owners and community members.

According to a search warrant, the shop was not a legal marijuana dispensary and often had armed security standing outside of the building.

Portsmouth’s Chief of Police, Stephen Jenkins, says these shops can be dangerous.

The chief also says they've closed down other shops that were selling weed laced with fentanyl.

“Because it’s unregulated, there's no idea actually what's being put into the marijuana,” said Jenkins.

Recently, the House of Delegates killed legislation that would have paved the way for statewide recreational marijuana sales in 2024.

Virginia lawmakers have also given the final passage to a bill that would add regulations to the hemp industry.

According to current law, Virginians over the age of 21 are legally allowed to possess small amounts of marijuana.

Adults can have up to an ounce of cannabis on them and are permitted to grow up to four plants in their homes.

Having more than a pound of weed on you in public is considered a felony.

Virginians can also buy marijuana for medicinal purposes with a prescription.

No one involved with the pop-up shop has been charged yet, but that may change as the investigation continues.

