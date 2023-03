Looking back: President Biden's visit to Virginia Beach

President Joe Biden's speech on Tuesday afternoon in Virginia Beach focused on health care as Republican lawmakers urge him to negotiate over spending levels ahead of next week's budget release.

Biden spoke to a crowd of about 600 people at the Kempsville Recreation Center for about 30 minutes.

During his remarks, he talked about his administration's priorities and contrasted them to Republicans. Biden said the GOP could try to cut health care programs like Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security and Obamacare.

“What are they going to cut? That’s the big question,” Biden said Tuesday. “For millions of Americans, health care hangs in the balance.”