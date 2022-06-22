HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's almost the Fourth of July, and many cities across Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina will light up the skies with colorful fireworks displays to celebrate. Here's a list of local events across our area.

Norfolk

The 39th annual 4th of July Great American Picnic and Fireworks will take place at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk waterfront from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will feature live musical entertainment from military brass bands, and food like hot dogs, hamburgers and seafood will be available for purchase. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

Newport News

The "4th of July Stars in the Sky" event in the Yard District of Newport News will feature live music, on-site food vendors and a fireworks display over the James River.

According to the City of Newport News, the free event will take place at Victory Landing Park Monday, July 4 from 7 p.m. until 9:15 p.m., with live music beginning at 7 p.m. and the fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m.

Parking will be available at the Newport News City Hall parking lot and designated non-restricted public parking spaces in the Yard District area.

To learn more about the 4th of July Stars in the Sky, click here or call (757) 926-1400.

Suffolk

Suffolk's "Stars and Stripes Spectacular" will be held at Constant's Wharf Park Monday, July 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature live entertainment, children's crafts, merchandise and food vendors and a fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m.

To learn more about this event, click here.

York County

The 2022 Yorktown Fourth of July celebrations will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, July 4 with a Yorktown Independence Day 8K run/walk at York High School. A parade down Water and Main Streets will follow at 9 a.m., family games and kids' activities will be held at Riverwalk Landing at 1 p.m.

At 4 p.m., event parking opens at the corner of Cook Road and Ballard Street.

The Sounds of Liberty Bell Ringing Ceremony will take place on the Riverwalk Landing State at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m. on the same stage, the Super Jazz Band Concert featuring Conni Ironmonger will begin.

At 9:15 p.m., the city will begin its fireworks display over the James River.

To learn more about the events scheduled in Yorktown, click here.

This story will be updated as we learn about more Fourth of July celebrations in the area.