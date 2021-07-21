Looking to install a new pool? Do this first.

NORFOLK, Va. - If you plan to build a new pool at your home, plan to wait a while.

The demand for pools that started in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic hasn't let up. One company in Virginia Beach said the earliest they can install a pool is November 2022.

That may make it tempting to go with the first company that has an opening, but the Better Business Bureau says there are some important things to know when choosing a contractor so you don't waste your money.

Here are the steps they recommend you take:

Check how long they've been in business. It should be at least for a couple years.

Compare costs by getting estimates from three companies.

Check on any certifications and/or licensing they're required to have.

Verify they have insurance.

Get everything in writing, including how the cost could change if there are any issues and any warranties that are included.

Don't pay the total cost up front. Typically you should pay a deposit and then the rest of the amount in installments.

