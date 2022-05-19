'LOVE' James City County? Show it through LOVEWorks Sign Design Contest

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - Calling all artists! If you love James City County, show it — by entering the county's LOVEworks Sign Design Contest.

You've probably seen one of the unique LOVE signs somewhere in Virginia — at rest stops, parks, entrance roads and all over the state. Once completed, James City County's will be displayed at Freedom Park, located at 5537 Centerville Road.

If you'd like a chance to see your design turned into James City County's LOVE letters, here are some of the contest design guidelines:

You can create letters with pictures and images of what makes the county a great place to live, work, visit and play.

Your design must, in some fashion, incorporate and promote the history, character or lifestyle of the county.

Your design will be transferred to a vinyl overlay for aluminum sheet letters that are approximately 6-feet tall with a total width of approximately 22-feet.

Design must be submitted in one of the following file formats: .AI, .DOCX, .JPG, .PDF, .PNG or .PSD. Download .AI or .PSD templates here.

Entries from local youth are encouraged; children age 17 years and younger must have a parent sign and submit the Design/Artwork Release Agreement.

Participants may only submit ONE entry using the LOVE outline (see design entry form for details); all designs must be original!

All design submissions must be titled. Example: “LiveLOVEJCC”

According to the contest's organizers, the design doesn't have to be limited to the exact outline, but letters must be easily recognizable.

Contest submissions will serve as inspiration for the design and be altered as needed by a professional artist. Individual letters may be selected from multiple designs to make up the LOVE sign.

To enter, complete and submit your design contest entry form with any needed signatures by June 15, 2022. You can submit the form through email at joy.johnson@jamescitycountyva.gov, online here or through mail by addressing your form to James City County Parks & Recreation, 5320 Palmer Lane, Suite 2A, Williamsburg, VA 23188.

The contest is open to anyone residing in James City County or students in Williamsburg and James City County schools. Only one entry per person may be submitted.

Selected winners will receive a Parks & Recreation Gift Certificate, valued at $150.

For more information, call 757-259-5394 or email joy.johnson@jamescitycountyva.gov (or you can send questions to parks.rec@jamescitycountyva.gov).