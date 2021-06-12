Watch
'Loving Day' marks over 50 years since Supreme Court ruled against ban on interracial marriages

AP
FILE - This Jan. 26, 1965 file photo shows Mildred Loving and her husband Richard P Loving. Bernard S. Cohen, who successfully challenged a Virginia law banning interracial marriage and later went on to a successful political career as a state legislator, has died. He was 86. Cohen and legal colleague Phil Hirschkop represented Richard and Mildred Loving, a white man and Black woman who were convicted of illegally cohabiting as man and wife and ordered to leave Virginia for 25 years(AP Photo, File)
Mildred Loving, Richard Loving
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 15:55:40-04

History was forever changed on June 12, 1967, when the United States Supreme Court ruled that bans on interracial marriage were unconstitutional.

In the 1960's Mildred and Richard Loving lived in Virginia where there was a ban for them to be married, so instead, they to Washington D.C., to get married.

When the Lovings returned they were given the choice of jail time or to leave Virginia for 25 years.

With help from the ACLU, their case went before the Virginia Supreme Court in Richmond and then on to the U.S. Supreme Court.

54 years ago, Loving v. Virginia was settled in 1967 when the Supreme Court ruled bans on interracial marriage were unconstitutional in the United States.

Today the landmark case is honored by naming June 12, Loving Day.

