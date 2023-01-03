Luria presents check for nearly $450,000 to Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — In one of her final acts in Congress, Representative Elaine Luria stopped in Accomack County to hand over a check for nearly $450,000 to help the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The money is part of Congress' Community Project Funding, and it will be used to fund mobile food distributions throughout the region.

News 3's Antoinette DelBel caught up with Luria last week and asked her about her time serving Virginia's second district.

"It's been humbling to serve the second congressional district and I look back on this time and the things that we've been able to achieve – not only funding for the community such as this – but was just able to pass the largest defense budget ever," said Luria. "We were able to fund building more ships, largest investment in shipbuilding in our lifetime and there's been so much, so many important things for our nation, for our national defense and our community that we've been able to work on for the district, so I'm very proud of that."

Luria's two terms in Congress are not enough for her to earn a pension.

As for her future, her staff tells us she is 'keeping all doors open' as to what's next.