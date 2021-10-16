M&M's, Reese's remain most popular Halloween candies in 2021

A survey of more than 1,000 adults ahead of Halloween says that M&M's are the United States' favorite Halloween candy.

According to RetailMeNot, the candy-coated chocolate narrowly beat out Reese's for America's favorite, with M&M's receiving 55% and Reese's winning 54% of people saying they're looking forward to eating the treats this year.

People surveyed also named Kit Kats (50%), Snickers (48%) and Hershey bars (44%) as treats they're excited to eat.

Candy corn was favored by just 28% of people surveyed.

RetailMeNot also found that Halloween shopping may be subdued due to the ongoing pandemic, but that shoppers are still looking for ways to have some fun and create some normalcy while celebrating safely.