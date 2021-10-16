Watch
News

Actions

M&M's, Reese's remain most popular Halloween candies in 2021

items.[0].image.alt
AP2007
Dan Goodman/ASSOCIATED PRESS
If your kids end up with too many treats on Halloween, several groups are taking donations so they can send the candy to troops.
Halloween candy sales up 17% over last year, with 3 weeks left to go
Posted at 12:25 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 12:25:12-04

A survey of more than 1,000 adults ahead of Halloween says that M&M's are the United States' favorite Halloween candy.

According to RetailMeNot, the candy-coated chocolate narrowly beat out Reese's for America's favorite, with M&M's receiving 55% and Reese's winning 54% of people saying they're looking forward to eating the treats this year.

People surveyed also named Kit Kats (50%), Snickers (48%) and Hershey bars (44%) as treats they're excited to eat.

Candy corn was favored by just 28% of people surveyed.

RetailMeNot also found that Halloween shopping may be subdued due to the ongoing pandemic, but that shoppers are still looking for ways to have some fun and create some normalcy while celebrating safely.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections