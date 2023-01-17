MacArthur California Pizza Kitchen closes

NORFOLK, Va. — The California Pizza Kitchen at MacArthur Center has closed.

California Pizza Kitchen has left MacArthur Mall. What would you like to see in it's place? https://t.co/i5bPUQuh1e — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) January 17, 2023

Their voicemail states, "Our MacArthur Center location has closed as our lease term has concluded.”

They've removed the Norfolk location from their website. It now lists the location in the Town Center area of Virginia Beach as the only local restaurant.

California Pizza Kitchen/website The only California Pizza Kitchen location locally is in Town Center in Virginia Beach.

This comes as multiple other businesses have decided to leave MacArthur.

MacArthur Center has seen several businesses and restaurants leave the shopping destination, including Nordstrom in 2019, as well as other stores like the Apple Store in 2021 and the Texas de Brazil restaurant last year.

