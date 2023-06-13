Magnet fishers find pipe bomb in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Some magnet fishers made quite the discovery in Southampton County over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said it got a call about some metal that was found during magnet fishing.

A responding deputy determined the piece of metal appeared to be a pipe bomb.

The Virginia State Police Bomb Squad responded to detonate the bomb, rendering it safe.

The sheriff's office reminds fishers to never handle anything that could be suspicious.

"Leave it in place, clear the area, and contact your local Sheriff's Office. Items such as this are very dangerous! They could cause serious body harm and or even death," the sheriff's office said on social media.

