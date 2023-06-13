Watch Now
Magnet fishers find pipe bomb in Southampton County

353753921_283595070699544_232485421533405734_n.jpg
Southampton County Sheriff's Office
A pipe bomb was found by magnet fishers in Southampton County.
353753921_283595070699544_232485421533405734_n.jpg
354049058_283595124032872_9192391217059237870_n.jpg
353793577_283595150699536_8996674442182331684_n.png
353667115_283595097366208_1681942814921236181_n.jpg
353671834_283595047366213_8763108726046350833_n.png
Posted at 5:04 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 17:06:31-04

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Some magnet fishers made quite the discovery in Southampton County over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said it got a call about some metal that was found during magnet fishing.

A responding deputy determined the piece of metal appeared to be a pipe bomb.

The Virginia State Police Bomb Squad responded to detonate the bomb, rendering it safe.

The sheriff's office reminds fishers to never handle anything that could be suspicious.

"Leave it in place, clear the area, and contact your local Sheriff's Office. Items such as this are very dangerous! They could cause serious body harm and or even death," the sheriff's office said on social media.

