Maintenance on HRT finishes, full light rail service resumes

NORFOLK, Va. — Starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Hampton Roads Transit will provide full light rail service again.

The service was disrupted for weeks when the water main on Monticello Avenue at MacArthur Center was damaged. HRT says the repairs were “substantially completed” over the holidays.

The broken water main caused a lengthy absence of full HRT services. It initially broke on Dec. 14.

William Harrel, the President and CEO of HRT, expressed his gratitude to those who helped restore the water main.

“We want to thank Bridgeman Civil, STV, and the City of Norfolk’s Public Works, Utilities and Transit departments for their tireless work in making the repairs that allowed us to restore service,” said Harrell. “We're ready to get back to moving people on The Tide.”

