Major expansion to kick off soon at Chrysler Museum's Perry Glass Studio

Renderings of the expansion project at the Perry Glass Studio of the Chrysler Museum of Art
Posted at 5:52 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 17:52:17-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk is set to kick off an expansion of its Perry Glass Studio.

The 18,000-foot project is set to start next week, and construction will take about 19 months. It will be completed in two phases.

The expansion will include three hot shops, dedicated classrooms for glassmaking, plus a performance theater that seats 200 people.

Construction fences and equipment will be in the visitor's lot next to the studio on March 27 and will no longer be available for parking.

The museum said the effort was made possible thanks to a $55 million capital campaign that included more than 300 donors.

