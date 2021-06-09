Watch
News

Actions

Male found fatally shot in vehicle; Newport News Police investigate

items.[0].image.alt
Newport News Police
Photo from scene
NN.jpeg
Posted at 5:05 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 05:05:01-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., Newport News police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of Arlington Avenue.

Officers said they found a male inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further information is available at this time as the police investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections