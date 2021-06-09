Male found fatally shot in vehicle; Newport News Police investigate

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., Newport News police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of Arlington Avenue.

Officers said they found a male inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further information is available at this time as the police investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.


