Male victim hospitalized following Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a male victim was injured in a shooting Friday night.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 10:52 p.m., and officers responded to the 200 block of Dale Drive.

One male victim suffered a serious gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.