Male victim shot to death outside Chesapeake apartment complex

Posted at 6:50 AM, Jul 23, 2021
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - One person was killed in a shooting outside a Chesapeake apartment complex early Friday morning.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers responded to the 4200 block of Reid Street at around 12:22 a.m. for reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a male victim outside the apartment complex.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The death is actively being investigated, and there is currently no further information.

If you or someone you know has information on this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

