Mallory Street bridge demolition to cause nightly detours for I-64 drivers in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Drivers will need to stay alert for delays as the Mallory Street bridge demolition begins Tuesday night

Hampton City officials say demolition will begin Tuesday night on the side of the Mallory Street bridge closest to the VA Medical Center. This will cause a nightly detour for Interstate 64 eastbound vehicles, which won’t be allowed to pass under the bridge.

During this process, I-64 eastbound traffic will use the Mallory Street off-ramp and on-ramp. Traffic will also be reduced to one lane approaching the Mallory Street bridge, detoured onto the eastbound off-ramp to Mallory Street, and then directed back to I-64 eastbound using the on-ramp from Mallory Street.

When the side of the bridge near Phoebus gets demolished, there will be detours for westbound I-64 drivers.

This will last about one week and will occur nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.