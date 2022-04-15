Mammal Stranding Network warns community of harassing wild dolphins

QUINTANA BEACH, TX - The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network is warning beach goers about what to do if a wild dolphin becomes stranded on a beach.

In this real life example, beachgoers in Quintana Beach, TX found a dolphin stranded alive on a beach and reportedly attempted to not only push the animal back to sea, but also swim with and ride the sick animal.

According to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, ultimately stranded and was further harassed by a crowd of people on the beach.

The dolphin died before rescuers could arrive on scene.

The Stranding Network warns people that this type of harassment causes undue stress to wild dolphins, is dangerous for the people who interact with them, and is illegal - punishable by fines and jail time if convicted.

You can find out more about harassment of wild dolphins here.