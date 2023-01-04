Watch Now
News

Actions

Man, 32, considered 'person of interest' in 2016 homicide on Dale Dr. in Portsmouth

Laron Corbin
Portsmouth Police Department
Laron Corbin
Laron Corbin
Posted at 10:05 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 22:05:59-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are looking for a man who they said is a 'person of interest' in a 2016 homicide in Portsmouth.

In Dec. 2016, police found Keith Warren, 29, on Dale Drive suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and upper body. He later died at a hospital.

Police on Tuesday said they are now searching for 32-year-old Laron Corbin. Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call police at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Earlier on in the case, a then-28-year-old man was charged in the case. The charges were eventually dropped because the only eyewitness in the case could not be located and failed to appear for a previously scheduled trial. In Aug. 2022, police announced multiple persons of interest in the case had been located and interviewed. Afterward, they were no longer considered persons of interest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV