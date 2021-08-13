Man accused of early morning shooting in Virginia Beach arrested within 10 hours of incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man accused of a shooting in the 100 block of S. Budding Avenue early Thursday morning was arrested within 10 hours of the crime.

At 1:06 a.m., police responded to the area for a report that a man had been shot. Officers found the man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators immediately began their investigation and obtained information that quickly led to the suspect being identified. Officials obtained warrants on 27-year-old Jesse Deshawn Byers of Virginia Beach for felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

With help from the Warrant Fugitive Unit and SWAT, police were able to find where Byers was. Police served a search warrant in the 900 block of Chimney Hill Parkway, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Byers is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

