Man accused of killing Virginia deputy captured in North Carolina

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — A man accused of killing a Virginia sheriff's deputy and injuring another during a welfare check has been captured in North Carolina, bringing an end to a multi-day manhunt involving local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Michael Timothy Puckett was apprehended in Surry County, North Carolina. Authorities announced the arrest Sunday and thanked neighboring law enforcement agencies and community members for their assistance in locating and capturing him.

Puckett had been the focus of an intensive search since Friday night, when investigators say he opened fire on two Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputies who were responding to a welfare check at his home on Fancy Gap Highway.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived at the home around 9:30 p.m. and made contact with Puckett. Authorities allege that Puckett then fired at the deputies. Both deputies returned fire, but were struck during the exchange.

Deputy Logan Utt was killed. A second deputy was shot in his ballistic vest and survived. He was injured and received medical treatment.

After the shooting, investigators said Puckett fled the scene, triggering a large-scale search that involved the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service and multiple local law enforcement agencies.

Earlier Sunday, the FBI announced it was offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Puckett's capture. Combined with a $10,000 reward offered by the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities had offered up to $60,000 for information in the case.

As the search continued, law enforcement officials urged residents to review home surveillance footage, trail camera images and other security recordings for possible sightings. They also encouraged people to secure vehicles, garages and outbuildings in case Puckett attempted to use them while evading capture.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Utt joined the department in 2023 after serving in the military. Officials described him as a hero and a devoted husband and father.

Authorities have not yet released additional details about Puckett's arrest in North Carolina or when he may be returned to Virginia to face charges. He is wanted on an aggravated murder charge in connection with Deputy Utt's death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.