Man accused of shooting 1-month old in Norfolk declared incompetent to stand trial, for now

NORFOLK, Va. – The man accused of shooting several people, including a baby, has officially been declared incompetent to stand trial for now.

Kimahni Lankford, 21, appeared in court Tuesday. He faces 23 indictments, including attempted murder.

Little Honesty Brehon was just 30 days old when a barrage of bullets rang through her Huntersville neighborhood, leaving her with devastating injuries.

Norfolk Police said Lankford shot Honesty, her mother and three other adults on Aug. 25, 2020.

While the others were okay, Honesty suffered extensive damage to her reproductive system, part of her intestine and legs.

Her mother told News 3 that horrific day forever changed her baby’s life.

Honesty’s family said the senseless and horrific shooting will forever be embedded in their minds. Her cousin, Jazmin Sherard, said Honesty, who’s now one-and-a-half years old, may never be able to walk.

“Honesty is definitely a trooper,” Sherard said. “We’re really holding onto our faith that another miracle will happen, and we know anything is possible. She’s alive. When you pray and you have that, you have faith.”

The suspect’s lawyer Eric Korslund said a doctor’s evaluation last month determined Lankford is incompetent to stand trial.

“He doesn’t really have a clear understanding as to what happened,” said Korslund. “He’s not admitting to anything at this time. He’s not necessarily denying anything at this time. He just doesn’t really understand what happened.”

Lankford will be reevaluated and is expected back in court on July 19 to see if he’s fully capable of standing trial.