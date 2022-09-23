Man accused of shooting multiple people in Virginia Beach appeared in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- A man accused of shooting multiple people in Virginia Beach in March, including a 17-year-old girl, appeared in court Friday.

Earl Royster had two charges amended and two charges dropped. He is now facing two counts of attempted malicious wounding and two counts of firearm possession by a felon.

Friday prosecutors showed surveillance video outside the West Beach Tavern, where the shooting occurred just after midnight on March 26. A sergeant with Virginia Beach Police testified Royster was there seeing his nephew perform.

The sergeant said Royster went and got a rifle, and admitted to shooting first.

Royster’s defense attorney said a man threatened to kill Royster’s nephew and that’s why he went and got the rifle.

The video showed two rounds of multiple shots. News 3 reporter Ellen Ice talked to an eyewitness that morning, who told her he heard 25 shots.

The sergeant who testified said there were multiple shooters based off the cartridges left behind. Royster was hit in the leg.

Royster is next due in court on October 18 at 9:30 a.m.