Man accused of unlawfully recording women in restrooms at local gyms, lounge to appear in court Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man will appear in court Tuesday to enter a plea after being charged in connection with the unlawful filming of people in bathrooms at local businesses.

In February 2019, police opened an investigation after a phone was found in a Hampton business's ceiling tile by the owner. According to court documents, police obtained a warrant to search the phone and found hundreds of videos and pictures of women using the bathroom at three different businesses in Hampton and Newport News.

According to police, 32-year-old Jeremy Rashad Johnson was charged for recording customers without their knowledge inside the bathrooms at Triple Effectz Ultra Lounge and two separate Onelife Fitness locations— 651 Hogan Dr. (Tech Center), and at 815 City Center Blv. Police say the recordings allegedly took place inside the unisex bathrooms at the businesses.

Court documents state that Johnson was a member of Onelife Fitness.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 10 a.m. to enter a plea for eight pending charges.