Man airlifted to hospital after shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening.

Officials received a call at 7:52 p.m. for a man that was shot while in the 100 block of 8th Street.

The man was airlifted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing at this time and there is no further information at this tiime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

