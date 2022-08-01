Man apprehended after nearly 4-hour standoff at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man who was allegedly firing a gun in the parking lot of the Pointe Apartments Sunday morning was taken into custody following a nearly four-hour standoff in eastern Henrico County.

Henrico Police said officers were called to the 600 block of N. Laburnum Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a man outside firing a gun.

Crime Alert: Henrico Police responded to reports of a firearm violation where a male was outside firing a gun in the 600 block of N. Laburnum Ave. There are no injuries. Police are working to negotiate with the male who has retreated into an apt.

"Police received calls to the 911 center for a male in the parking lot... here in this heavily-populated apartment community where shots were being fired," Lt. Matthew Pecka said. "Fortunately here no one was injured. There were cars that were struck.”

Following the initial call, Pecka said multiple agencies from across the division responded.

"Well I live right behind where the accident occurred," neighbor Dion Robinson said. "So I came outside to see what was going on and I started following the crowd, and I started seeing the guy hanging out the window."

Neighbors said the man was waving a gun out of the window.

When the shots were first fired, some in the area mistook the gunfire for fireworks.

"We secured the scene... Just after 11, the male did fire additional rounds outside of the apartment community," Pecka said. "Henrico officers did discharge their weapons, but no injuries occurred."

Police warned residents to avoid the 600 block of Kenway Avenue and "shelter inside" until the all-clear was given by police.

Area residents should avoid Kenway Avenue (600 block) and avoid the area until police deem the area clear. It is recommended residents shelter inside and updates will be provided as we get new information.

Pecka said the suspect was the only person inside the apartment and officers were "strictly working to have that man come out on his own."

During the standoff, the man was seen walking out of the front door, speaking with negotiators and then returning inside where he was seen waving his head out of the window again.

"This male again went back into the residence," Pecka said. "We continued negotiations, we had multiple components from across the division working together to work towards a peaceful resolution.”

It was nearly 2 p.m. when the suspect was seen coming out the apartment's front door and running toward police. He was then arrested and taken into custody.

Henrico Police said no one was injured and that the suspect would be evaluated.

"The male in this incident did come out on his own and began walking across the apartment community where he was later taken into custody," Pecka said.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

