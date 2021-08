NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives have arrested the man who is accused of breaking into a home last weekend on Maury Avenue.

On August 22, police responded to the 800 block of Maury Avenue for the report of a burglary.

As a result of the investigation, Detectives have charged 35-year-old Nicholas Bond with burglary and larceny.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

There is no further information at this time.