Man arrested after 12-year-old girl shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured Sunday evening.

Around 5:13 p.m., officers responded to the 70th block of Decatur Street for a gunshot wound incident. A 12-year-old girl called 911 stating that she had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

61-year-old Alex G. Eduria was arrested and charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Fire Arm, Abduction, Brandishing a Firearm, and Reckless Handling of a Fire Arm.

Eduria is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via the Crime Line Website. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000

