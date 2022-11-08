Man arrested after altercation leads to shooting in Newport News leaving one man seriously injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was arrested and charged early Tuesday morning in connection to a shooting on Garden Drive.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.

Officers responded to the area after multiple reports of shots fired.

When they arrived at the scene they found a 29-year-old Newport News man outside suffering from possible life-threatening gunshot wound injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the officers' preliminary investigation, the man was shot during an altercation with another man who was known to him.

Police obtained warrants charging 28-year-old Dartanion Revels, of Newport News, as a result of the investigation. He is charged with one count each Assault: Malicious, Victim Severely Injured; Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony; Firearm: Reckless Handling; and Firearm: Shoot in a Public Place, Cause Injury.

Revels was arrested around 2:54 a.m. without incident, in the 100 block of Mytilene Drive. He is now at the Newport News City Jail.

Chief Drew says he would like to thank members of the community for their assistance with the investigation, as well as the responding officers, detectives and forensics professionals for their hard work and dedication that resulted in this quick arrest.