Man arrested after attempted robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday that lead to a prompt arrest.

On August 17, at 10:55 a.m. a robbery victim called 911 to report that a man had just tried to rob her of her belongings in the 5300 block of Grand Lakes Crescent.

The woman believed the suspect was armed with a gun. Officers quickly responded and found a man who matched the description provided by the victim.

While the man was being detained, detectives acquired additional evidence of the robbery. As the suspect, 18-year-old Thomas Johnson was being arrested, he resisted and attempted to flee. Officers were able to effectively place him under arrest without incident.

Johnson was charged with robbery, carjacking, grand larceny, and obstruction of justice. It was later learned that Johnson had outstanding warrants out of another jurisdiction for grand larceny.

