Man arrested after bank robbery in Virginia Beach

​VIRGINIA BEACH. Va.- A man was arrested after a bank robbery on Saturday.

On September 4, at 12:14 p.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications (VBECCS) received a report that the Navy Federal Credit Union, located at 5193 Shore Drive had just been robbed.

According to officials, the man had entered the bank, indicated he had a weapon, and demanded cash. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A person matching the description of the bank robbery suspect was seen in a vehicle that was stopped in traffic at the intersection of Independence Blvd. and Haygood Road shortly after. Multiple officers instructed the suspect to exit the vehicle. Police say he refused and brandished a large, edged weapon towards the officers.

Officers successfully deployed "Stop Sticks" prior to the suspect fleeing again, puncturing two of the suspect vehicle tires. He continued driving until he was intercepted again by additional police units in the 4600 block of Haygood Road. Police say the man refused to comply with further directions and was still displaying the edged weapon. Officers ultimately utilized a Taser to take the suspect into custody.

After receiving medical treatment for the Taser exposure, the man was taken to the Virginia Beach City Jail, where he remains in custody.

The suspect is identified as 45-year-old Jonathan Dwayne Perry, of Norfolk, Va. He has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, eluding police, and obstructing justice.

