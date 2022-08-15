Man arrested after deadly shooting in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday evening.

Around 11:54 p.m., Dare County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 Block of Martins Point Drive in Kitty Hawk, NC, for a report of a person that had been shot.

When they arrived on the scene they found 60-year-old William Bowlin shot in his chest. Dare County EMS took Bowlin to Outer Banks Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. 30-year-old Shayne Michael Perry was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Perry is being held on a $750,000 secured bond.