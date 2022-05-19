Man arrested after drugs, guns found during search at Elizabeth City hotel

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - A man was taken into custody after officers from multiple jurisdictions found "trafficking amounts" of drugs, as well as two stolen firearms, while conducting a search warrant at an Elizabeth City Days Inn.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, the warrant was served with the assistance of the Elizabeth City Police Department and the Perquimans County Sheriff's Office. While searching the property, numerous items were seized as evidence, including fentanyl, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and two firearms.

Jermaine Rossi Williams was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolem firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to sell/deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to sell/deliver, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing a controlled substance, resisting and obstructing a police officer and two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell/deliver.

Williams is being held in the Albemarle District Jail under a $161,000 secured bond.

The case will be reviewed by the District Attorney's Office and the United States Attorney's Office, where Williams is liable to face state and federal charges.