Man arrested after fatal domestic-related incident in Chesapeake

Chesapeake Police vehicle
Posted at 9:13 AM, Nov 29, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 61-year-old man Anthony Johnson was arrested on Tuesday, November 29 for his involvement in a domestic violence incident, said the Chesapeake Police Department

On November 27, Chesapeake officers went to an apartment in the 1900 block of Robert Hall Blvd. to conduct a welfare check. A deceased adult female and an unconscious adult male were found inside the apartment, police said.

The victim has since been identified as 58-year-old Valerie McElroy. She was a resident of the apartment where she was found.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to submit a tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3TIPS.com.

