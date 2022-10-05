Watch Now
Man arrested after fire in bathroom of Downtown Suffolk business

City of Suffolk
Posted at 4:44 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 16:44:57-04

SUFFOLK, Va. -  — A man has been charged after a small fire was set in a business' bathroom.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 2100 block of N. Main Street for a reported commercial structure fire. They were dispatched at 8:19 a.m.

When crews arrived they found moderate smoke in the business.

They found a man locked in the bathroom of the business where a small fire had been set. He was removed from the structure and crews ensured the fire was extinguished and removed the smoke from the business.

After being evaluated by paramedics. the man was then placed in custody. 44-year-old Christopher Sharon, of Gate County, NC, was charged with the destruction of property and is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office.

