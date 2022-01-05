Watch
Man arrested after fleeing scene, jumping into body of water following Virginia Beach Rite Aid pharmacy robbery

Will Daniels
Posted at 7:36 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 19:36:42-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a Rite Aid robbery.

A call came in for a robbery at the Rite Aid located in the 300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard at 4:40 p.m.

According to officials, the suspect implied that he had a weapon and demanded items from the pharmacy. Police said he fled the scene and jumped into a body of water near 15th Street and Arctic Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m. and taken to a local hospital.

News 3 is working to learn more details.

This is a developing story.

