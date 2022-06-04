Man arrested after Pasquotank Co. Sheriff's Office seizes 10,000 units of fentanyl during traffic stop

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. - The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office arrested an Elizabeth City man after deputies found 10,000 units of fentanyl in the man's vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff's office, on June 2, deputies conducted a traffic stop on 30-year-old Jamaal Edward Dance. Dance was arrested after the fentanyl was discovered.

Further investigation determined that Dance was transporting the fentanyl from Chesapeake, Virginia to the Elizabeth City area for distribution.

Deputies also executed a search warrant on Dance's home, where they found two loaded firearms and nearly $1,000 in currency.

Dance was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to sell and is being held in the Chesapeake City Jail with no bond.

The case will be reviewed by the District Attorney's Office and the United States Attorney's Office, where Dance may face additional state or federal charges.