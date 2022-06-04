Watch
News

Actions

Man arrested after Pasquotank Co. Sheriff's Office seizes 10,000 units of fentanyl during traffic stop

Overdose Deaths
Uncredited/AP
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)
Overdose Deaths
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 10:15:25-04

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. - The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office arrested an Elizabeth City man after deputies found 10,000 units of fentanyl in the man's vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff's office, on June 2, deputies conducted a traffic stop on 30-year-old Jamaal Edward Dance. Dance was arrested after the fentanyl was discovered.

Further investigation determined that Dance was transporting the fentanyl from Chesapeake, Virginia to the Elizabeth City area for distribution.

Deputies also executed a search warrant on Dance's home, where they found two loaded firearms and nearly $1,000 in currency.

Dance was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to sell and is being held in the Chesapeake City Jail with no bond.

The case will be reviewed by the District Attorney's Office and the United States Attorney's Office, where Dance may face additional state or federal charges.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

St. Jude 2022 March.jpg

News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets set record early sellout, watch drawing on June 15