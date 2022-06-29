FRANKLIN, Va. - A man has been arrested after violent threats to a woman were made leading to a barricade situation.

On Tuesday around 6:39 p.m., officers of the Franklin Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of Cameron Street for a report of a male with two guns threatening a female.

The woman fled the residence and the man remained inside. When officers arrived, the man, 34-year-old William Murphy of Norfolk, barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to respond to law enforcement.

The Virginia State Police Tactical Team responded to assist and Murphy was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with Threat to Burn or Bomb, Assault and Battery of a Family Member, and Possession of a Firearm by a

Convicted Felon.

Franklin officers also executed arrest warrants from the City of Norfolk for two counts of Assault and Battery of a Family Member, two counts of Strangulation, Attempted Malicious Wounding, and Robbery.

If anyone has information about this crime or other criminal activity within the City of Franklin, they are asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.

