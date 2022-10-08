Man arrested after woman flown to hospital after shooting in Southhampton County

FRANKLIN, Va. — A woman was flown to a hospital after a shooting occurred Thursday night.

Around 7:38 p.m., deputies responded to the 32000 block of Beaton Road for a woman that had been shot.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 51-year-old woman, who had been shot twice. She was flown to Norfolk General for treatment of her injuries. According to officials, she was alert and responsive when she was taken.

Deputies began a search for the alleged shooter.

Around 03:30 a.m., on October 7, Theo Ethan Beale, 27, of Franklin, was taken into custody by the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office without incident. He has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm x2, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony x2, attempted murder, and aggravated malicious wounding.

