Man arrested after woman in car killed in Forest Hill Avenue shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have arrested a suspect and identified the woman killed in a double shooting along a busy road on Richmond's Southside Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue for a report of random gunfire just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police said.

When officers arrived, they found a car on West 44th Street that had hit a curb and stopped near the Forest Hill Avenue intersection.

A man and a woman inside the car were suffering from gunshot wounds, Hoonsan said.

WTVR

Both were taken to an area hospital where 23-year-old Candace Gomness of Chesterfield died of her injuries, Hoonsan said.

The Medical Examiner will determine Gomness' cause and manner of death, Hoonsan said.

Officials said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

Twenty-year-old Miguel Rampersad of Richmond was arrested Friday, according to online custody records, and charged with attempted murder and use of firearm in the commission of a felony. However, police said more charges are pending.

Richmond Police Miguel Rampersad

"Major Crimes detectives believe the shooting may have occurred in the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue, near the intersection of Roanoke Street," Hoonsan said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.