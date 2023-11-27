Man arrested, charged after altercation by Cookout on Military Highway

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been arrested in charged after an altercation broke out by the Cookout at 1105 North Military Highway on Nov. 22.

Police say they responded to the Cookout around 10:43 p.m. for the report of an assault.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two acquaintances had been involved in a physical altercation in the 1100 block of Valley Drive.

Police say both individuals involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have charged 22-year-old Isaiah Small with malicious wounding and domestic result.

Small is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

