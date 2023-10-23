Man arrested, charged after shooting woman, attempting to break into home: Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged after the sheriff's office says he attempted to break into a woman's house, and shot her in the process.

Monday morning just before 8 a.m., Isle of Wight deputies were called to the 2100 block of Victoria Court in Carrollton regarding a shooting that had occurred.

The sheriff's office says a female caller said she heard an unknown male at her front door attempting to gain entry.

The resident then informed the man that she is calling 911, and as she called, the man began firing into the door, according to the sheriff's office.

A bullet struck the woman in her lower leg as she was fleeing to the back of the house, said deputies.

Sheriff's deputies say the woman was able to get a brief description of the man.

Based on her description, deputies responded and were able to locate and arrest 56-year-old Gregory Davis, who also lives in the 2100 block of Victoria Court.

A firearm was recovered when Davis was taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Davis is charged with use of a firearm, attempt burglary to commit murder, malicious wounding, attempt murder in the second degree, and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Davis is being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

