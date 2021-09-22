Man arrested, charged after social media post threatening violence at Newport News high school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department said a man responsible for a social media post threatening violence at Denbigh High School has been arrested.

According to police, the department investigated the post and found that the threat was not credible.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Newport News man Nedko Coon. Coon was charged with one count of threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property, and was served a warrant Tuesday night while in Hampton Police Division custody.

Coon was arrested previously in connection with threats he made against Phoebus High School on social media.

Police say Coon was identified and arrested thanks to collaboration with the Hampton Police Division and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“The safety of our community is a top priority. We take each and every one of these threats seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said. “This is not a joke or a prank. Individuals responsible for making these threats will be charged.”