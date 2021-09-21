Watch
20-year-old man arrested in connection with social media threat toward Phoebus High School in Hampton

Posted at 6:01 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 18:41:09-04

HAMPTON, Va. - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after police say he made a threat via social media toward Phoebus High School.

On Tuesday, Hampton Police were notified about a post circulating on social media that threatened violence at Phoebus High.

Investigators determined the threat was not credible, but they said it was communicated in a way that caused fear and panic within the community.

Nedko Ivanov Coon, a 20-year-old Newport News man, was arrested and charged with one count of Threats of Violence Involving a School.

Even though the threat was not substantiated, police increased officer presence at all schools in the Hampton City Schools district throughout the day as a precaution.

The Hampton Police Division collaborated with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Newport News Police Department to quickly identify and apprehend Coon. Police were unable to provide a mugshot at the time of publication.

This arrest comes a day after a shooting injured two students at Heritage High School in Newport News. A 15-year-old boy, a student, was arrested in connection with that incident.

