Students evacuated as shooting reported at Heritage High School in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a shooting at Heritage High School.
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting at the high school.
Students are being evacuated and sent to the school's tennis courts.
Police say parents can meet the students there.
A worried parent went live on Facebook at the scene. Click here to view her video (Warning, there is inappropriate language used)
This is a developing story, there is no confirmation from police on possible injuries at this time.