Students evacuated as shooting reported at Heritage High School in Newport News

News 3
Heritage High School, Newport News
Posted at 12:23 PM, Sep 20, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a shooting at Heritage High School.

Police are currently on the scene of a shooting at the high school.

Students are being evacuated and sent to the school's tennis courts.

Police say parents can meet the students there.

A worried parent went live on Facebook at the scene. Click here to view her video (Warning, there is inappropriate language used)

This is a developing story, there is no confirmation from police on possible injuries at this time.

