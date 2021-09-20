Mental health services provided after Heritage High School shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - After a traumatic day at Heritage High school, students and staff will be able to access mental health services.

Mental health professionals who work with the Newport News school district responded to the scene earlier today to support students and staff at Heritage High School. The superintendent of Newport News Public Schools saying that there’s a crisis response team in place that responds to situations like this that involve unfortunate circumstances.

"Today as we were walking on the tennis court, I saw several of our staff members, psychologists, social workers reporting on the scene to speak with staff, students while they were waiting for transportation. We’ll continue to support our staff who were distraught by this matter. This was a very traumatic incident. We’ll continue to support our staff and students as they return to school. When we get back to in-person, we will have those folks on site. We’ll also reach out electronically to anyone who needs mental health assistance during this traumatic situation," George Parker said, superintendent of Newport News Public Schools.

Students will temporarily switch to virtual learning. Superintendent Parker says the school will work to make sure students can return safely.