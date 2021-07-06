Man arrested, charged with arson after suspicious fires in West Ghent area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has been arrested and charged with arson after a number of suspicious fires in the West Ghent area of Norfolk.

On Monday, the Norfolk Fire Marshal's Office and detectives with the Norfolk Police Department arrested 42-year-old Ryan Lee Elza of Norfolk. Elza was charged with one count of arson to an occupied dwelling.

In June, landlord James Jones told us the trouble started last year. He said in February 2020, a vehicle on Redgate Avenue was set on fire. Two months later, Jones said, "somebody came and lit the plastic trash can on fire in our alleyway, pushed the cans up against our gas feeders and after the cans got into a blaze, the gas meters exploded." He said there were four people in the building at the time.

While they were trying to rebound from the first fire, the home went up in flames again.

On June 2 this year, temporary cameras set up in Jones' backyard caught the moment when another fire started. This time, the target was a car parked out front of the home.

Elza is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say more charges could be forthcoming.

